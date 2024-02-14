Is Hyderabad only Indian city that served as joint capital of two states?

Hyderabad: Hyderabad was declared a joint capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for 10 years under the AP Reorganisation Act 2014.

Despite the conclusion of its joint capital status, YSRCP leader YV Subba Reddy sparked controversy by proposing an extension until the capital of Andhra Pradesh is relocated to Visakhapatnam.

Is Hyderabad sole Indian city to serve as joint capital?

While most Indian states have their own capitals, Hyderabad isn’t the only city to serve as a common capital.

Chandigarh, a union territory, serves as the capital for both Punjab and Haryana since 1966 under the Punjab Reorganisation Act.

Capital of Andhra Pradesh

Following Andhra Pradesh’s bifurcation, Hyderabad remained the capital for both Telugu States until Amaravati was designated as the capital for the current Andhra Pradesh within the 10-year period. However, the Jagan Mohan government intends to shift it to Visakhapatnam.

Whether the demand for Hyderabad’s extended joint capital status will be raised in the Lok Sabha, as stated by the YSRCP leader, or remains a political statement, remains to be seen.