Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada, marking 2nd death in a week

A 20-year-old Indian Sikh student Harshandeep Singh was shot dead in Edmonton, Canada. The shooting occurred around 12:30 am on Friday, December 6 at an apartment building on 107th Avenue, where Harshandeep worked as a security guard.

Following the incident, the Canadian police arrested two suspects, 30-year-old Evan Rain and Judith Saulteaux, who have been charged with first-degree murder.

According to reports, police responded to reports of gunshots at the building and found the victim unresponsive in a stairwell. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The CCTV footage of the incident has circulated on social media showing a member of a three-person gang pushing the victim down the stairs and shooting him from behind.

(The video contains disturbing content, viewer’s discretion is advised)

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday whereas the cause of the shooting remains unknown.

Further investigation is ongoing.

This incident marks the second murder within a week. On December 1, Gurasis Singh, 22, a first-year business management student at Lambton College, was stabbed to death by his housemate in Ontario, Canada.

The accused, 36-year-old Crossley Hunter has been charged with second-degree murder.

According to reports, Sarnia police service responded to a call at 4:59 am on December 1 reporting a stabbing. The investigation revealed that the two men were involved in a physical altercation in the kitchen. During the argument, the accused grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times resulting in his death.