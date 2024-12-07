IAF Hyderabad Air Show: Traffic advisory issued for December 8

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police issued a traffic advisory with restrictions and deviations on various roads leading to Hussain Sagar, Tank Bund and Necklace road, in view of the Air Show led by Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday evening, December 8.

At the following locations, traffic will be diverted between 2 pm and 9 pm.

VV Statue: Traffic coming from Rajbhavan and Panjagutta will not be allowed towards Khairtabad Flyover and diverted at VV Statue towards Shadan, Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad.



Necklace Rotary: Traffic coming from Khairtabad flyover towards NTR Marg will not be allowed and will be diverted at Indira Gandhi statue (Necklace Rotary) towards PVNR Marg/Necklace Road – Prasads IMAX/ Mint compound Lane.



Old Telugu Thalli Junction: Traffic coming from Liberty towards Upper Tank Bund will not be allowed and will be diverted at Old Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar.



Telugu Thalli flyover entrance: Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar will not be allowed towards old Ambedker Junction and will be diverted on to Telugu Thalli flyover towards Katta Maisamma.



Old PS Saifabad: Traffic coming from Nirankari Junction and round towards Iqbal Minar Minar will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Ravindra Bharathi.



Ravindra Bharathi: Traffic coming from Old PS Saifabad towards Iqbal Minar will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Ravindra Bharathi and HTP. Traffic coming from HTP towards Iqbal Minar will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Lakdikapool.



DBR Mills: Traffic coming from Dhobi Ghat towards Childrens park/Upper Tank Bund will not be allowed and will be diverted at DBR Mills towards Kavadiguda X roads.



Kavadiguda X roads: Traffic coming from DBR Mills will be diverted at Kawadiguda X roads towards Jabbar Complex & CGO Towers.



Kavadiguda X roads: Traffic coming from CGO Towers towards Sailing Club will not be allowed and will be diverted at Kavadiguda X roads towards DBR Mills & Jabbar Complex.



Karbala Maidan: Traffic coming from Ranigunj towards upper tank bund will not be allowed and will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House.

RTC buses to be diverted

All inter district RTC buses coming from Secunderabad towards MGBS via Tank Bund will be diverted at Sweekar – Upakar Junction in JBS Chowk, towards:

YWCA – Sangeeth – Mettuguda – Tarnaka – Nallakunta – Fever Hospital X roads Barkathpura – Tourist Hotel – Nimboli Adda – Chaderghat – Rangmahal and reach MGBS.

City buses coming towards Tank Bund will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House.

Parking Spots allocated

In view of increased rush to witness the a IAF Air Show, the government has allocated multiple parking spots across the city, for the general public.

PVNR Marg/ Necklace Road – Parking space for 250 cars and 500 two wheelers

Adarsh Nagar Lane – (200 two wheelers

GHMC Head Office Lane – (50 cars

Formula Race Course Road – (100 cars & 500 two wheelers

Boats Club (50 Cars for Ministers

Martyrs Memorial – Parking for 300 cars for MLAs, MLCs & MPs, IAS officers and Corporation Chairpersons, Zila Panchayat Chairperson and other dignitories.

Junctions to Avoid

As the Airshow is expected to cause significant crowds and the civic officials suggested daily commuters to avoid the following junctions: