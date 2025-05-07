TGSPDCL engineer caught accepting Rs 10000 bribe in Pragathinagar

Hyderabad: An Assistant Engineer (Operations) working with the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) was caught red-handed by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, May 7, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Pragathinagar.

The accused has been identified as A Gnaneshwar.

According to ACB officials, Gnaneshwar had initially demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a complainant for issuing a work completion order for a 63 KV transformer and installing nine electricity meters at a plot owned by the complainant. After negotiation, the officer agreed to accept Rs 10,000 as part of the bribe.

Also Read 2 govt employees in Mulugu caught red-handed accepting Rs 25000 bribe

Based on the complaint, ACB officials laid a trap and caught the official while accepting the bribe amount. He has been arrested and will be produced before the ACB court.

Citizens are urged to report any instances of bribery or corruption involving public servants to the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau through its toll-free number 1064. Complaints can also be lodged via WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), or through the official website.