2 govt employees in Mulugu caught red-handed accepting Rs 25000 bribe

Hyderabad: Two government employees from the Zilla Praja Parishad office in Mulugu district were caught red-handed by Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.

The superintendent, Gadhegoni Sudhakar and Junior Assistant, Sanikonnu Soumya, allegedly demanded a bribe from a complainant to process and submit salary bills related to the complainant’s medical leave to the District Treasury Office.

According to officials, the duo was apprehended while taking the bribe in exchange for carrying out their official duties.

Further investigation is ongoing

The ACB has urged citizens to report any incidents of bribery or corruption by public servants through their toll-free number 1064. Complaints can also be lodged via WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), or the official website.