Telangana excise dept official caught red handed accepting Rs 8000 bribe

Sridhar demanded the bribe amount from a complainant in exchange for processing a Travelling Allowance.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 2nd May 2025 9:19 pm IST
Excise dept official caught red handed accepting Rs 8000 bribe
Excise Department

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, May 1, caught red-handed a senior assistant of the excise department for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 in Vikarabad.

According to officials, senior assistant, T Sridhar, in the office of the district prohibition and excise officer, Vikarabad, demanded the bribe amount from a complainant in exchange for processing a Travelling Allowance (TA) bill.

Also Read
Telangana ACB books 21 cases in April, seizes Rs 5L, unearths Rs 3.5 cr in assets

Acting on a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and nabbed Sridhar red-handed while he was accepting the bribe amount. He was taken into custody and will be produced before the ACB Special Court.

MS Creative School

The ACB urged the public to report any instances of bribery or corruption by government officials. Complaints can be made via the ACB’s toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or through the website. The agency has assured to keep the identity of complainants strictly confidential.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 2nd May 2025 9:19 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button