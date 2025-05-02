Telangana excise dept official caught red handed accepting Rs 8000 bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, May 1, caught red-handed a senior assistant of the excise department for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 in Vikarabad.

According to officials, senior assistant, T Sridhar, in the office of the district prohibition and excise officer, Vikarabad, demanded the bribe amount from a complainant in exchange for processing a Travelling Allowance (TA) bill.

Acting on a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and nabbed Sridhar red-handed while he was accepting the bribe amount. He was taken into custody and will be produced before the ACB Special Court.

The ACB urged the public to report any instances of bribery or corruption by government officials. Complaints can be made via the ACB’s toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or through the website. The agency has assured to keep the identity of complainants strictly confidential.