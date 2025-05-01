Telangana ACB books 21 cases in April, seizes Rs 5L, unearths Rs 3.5 cr in assets

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) continued its crackdown on public officials who are corrupt, filing a total of 21 cases and enquiries during April 2025. There were 13 trap cases, two disproportionate asset cases, two criminal misconduct cases, two regular enquiries, and two surprise checks, official reports stated.

In a major haul, the ACB caught and put 20 government officials in judicial custody.

The bureau has recovered Rs 5,02,000 in trap cases and detected disproportionate assets of Rs 3,51,06,759 in one case, and another case of disproportionate assets having assets of Rs 13,50,00,000 is being probed.

In a significant trap case, Erikoti Santosh Kumar, a home guard at Mirdoddi police station in Siddipet district, was caught red-handed by ACB officials on Thursday, May 1.

Kumar demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant in lieu of releasing an accident vehicle and not registering a case against the complainant.

The ACB has asked people to report any corruption by government officials, promising that complainants would remain anonymous. People can contact the ACB by dialling its toll-free number 1064 or through social media handles, such as WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X (

@TelanganaACB.

The ACB will ensure that the complainant’s identity remains hidden.