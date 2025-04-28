Telangana ACB to seek custody of Kaleshwaram project engineer in chief

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) is likely to file a petition seeking custody of Kaleshwaram project engineer in chief Bhookya Hariram in the disproportionate assets case.

ACB believes that the accused had violated rules and amassed assets worth Rs 200 crore. However, the officials are verifying the seized property details. The officials also will collect details from Stamps and Registration to get details about Benami properties.

According to reports, ACB officials need to interrogate Hariram to cross check the properties after they noticed some more suspicious transactions. Bank lockers of the accused are yet to be opened.

ACB nabs Kaleshwaram project engineer

On April 26, the ACB nabbed Bhookya Hariram following raids on his residence and other locations associated with him.

Hariram has been alleged to have amassed several properties through unlawful practices and dubious means during his service.

The ACB has unearthed documents pertaining to a villa at Shaikpet, a villa at Kondapur, a flat in Srinagar Colony, a flat in Madhapur, a flat in Narsingi, commercial space at Amaravathi in Andhra Pradesh, 28 acres of agricultural land at Markook mandal in Mahabubnagar district, 20 guntas of land in Patancheruvu, 2 independent houses at Srinagar Colony, a farmhouse spread over 6 acres with a mango orchard at Bommalramaram mandal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, a building under construction at Kothagudem, an open plot at Quthbullapur in Hyderabad, an open plot in Miryalaguda, 2 four-wheelers including a BMW car, gold ornaments, and bank deposits.

The engineer in chief is accused of using his position to amass these movable and immovable properties. The ACB also stated that the market value of the said properties was higher than the official value.

He is currently in judicial custody.