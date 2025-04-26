Telangana ACB arrests Kaleshwaram Project Engineer in Chief

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Bhookya Hari Ram after conducting raids on his residence and 13 other places which belonged to him and his relatives on Saturday, April 26.

26th April 2025
Telangana ACB arrests Kaleshwaram, Gajwel ENC Bhookya Hari Ram in an alleged disproportionate assets case on Satruday, April 26.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested former Engineer-in-Chief of the irrigation and command area development (CAD) of Kaleshwaram, Gajwel, Bhookya Hari Ram, in an alleged case of disproportionate assets on Saturday, April 26, after conducting raids on his residence and 13 other places which belonged to him and his relatives.

Hari Ram has been alleged to have amassed several properties through unlawful practices and dubious means during his service.

The ACB has unearthed documents pertaining to a villa at Shaikpet, a villa at Kondapur, a flat in Srinagar Colony, a flat in Madhapur, a flat in Narsingi, commercial space at Amaravathi in Andhra Pradesh, 28 acres of agricultural land at Markook mandal in Mahabubnagar district, 20 guntas of land in Patancheruvu, 2 independent houses at Srinagar Colony, a farmhouse spread over 6 acres with a mango orchard at Bommalramaram mandal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, a building under construction at Kothagudem, an open plot at Quthbullapur in Hyderabad, an open plot in Miryalaguda, 2 four-wheelers including a BMW car, gold ornaments, and bank deposits.

Further searches were underway, according to a statement released by the ACB on Saturday.

The ACB has accused Hari Ram of using his official position to amass these movable and immovable properties. The ACB also stated that the market value of the said properties was higher than the official value.

Hari Ram has been sent on judicial remand, and further investigation is underway.

