NDSA report suggests safe removal of seventh block of Medigadda barrage

Hyderabad: The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) has stated in its final report on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) that there were flaws at all levels, from design to construction, quality and maintenance of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla dams.

The expert committee has recommended the safe removal, or stabilization of the seventh block of the Medigadda dam.

It also stated that diverting water from Annaram and Sundilla dams was not safe, as the barrages have been damaged.

The committee has also suggested that all aspects related to the 3 dams should be studied extensively, and precautions needed to be taken during and after the construction of such projects in the future.

The state government has asked the NDSA to conduct a comprehensive study and make appropriate recommendations after the sinking of the piers in the seventh block of the Medigadda dam built as part of the Kaleshwaram project, and on the structural issues of the Annaram and Sundilla dams.

The expert committee headed by Chandrashekhar Iyer made visits to the field level, reviewed with senior officials for multiple times and prepared a report. The records and designs were examined in detail.

Models, satellite images and various test results were analyzed, and appropriate recommendations were made. The committee studied the damage to the piers due to cracks in Medigadda’s 7th block, and seepage issues in Annaram and Sundilla dams.

The committee in its preliminary report, had suggested that temporary safety measures needed to be taken and technical tests to be conducted before the 2024 monsoon season.

However, the committee noted that they were not implemented fully and effectively. It explained that grouting was done before the technical tests were completed, which hindered the assessment of specific causes, and that the GPR, ERT and seismic tests were incomplete due to the lack of follow-up drilling.

It stated that the design, hydraulic models, gate operations were not proper, and that there were design flaws in energy dissipation, and gate seat positioning. It stated that the model studies were not done properly, and the hydraulic-structural design was not adequate.

It stated that the construction of the barrages started while the Detailed Project Report (DPR) was still under the scrutiny of the Central Water Commission, and that the construction areas and designs of the Annaram and Sundilla dams were changed without prior geotechnical studies.

Irrigation department violated the Dam Safety Act of 2012

The expert committee concluded that the irrigation department had committed violations in the construction of the barrages. It observed that the 2012 Dam Safety Act had been violated. The committee opined that the maintenance errors in the barrage had caused problems, which had further increased due to non-compliance with the Dam Safety Act.

The expert committee said that problems arose in the first year due to the lack of proper maintenance and manuals of the dams, and that repairs were not carried out immediately.

It was found that the seventh block was damaged due to piping and substandard secant pile cutoffs in Medigadda Barrage, and that problems also arose due to weak construction and improper design of cutoff walls in Annaram and Sundilla.

The committee clarified that the poor quality of the secant pile cutoffs was the reason for the sagging of the piers and that the failure of the upper and lower cutoff systems was due to poor quality. It stated that the problems arose due to weak RCC, PCC piles, raft connection and substandard construction. It noted that the cutoff wall issues were a concern for all the three barrages.

Comprehensive study and coordinated action stressed

It expressed concern that there is a risk of problems arising in the barrages and other blocks in the future, and that all the blocks in Medigadda should be fully tested.

The committee said that a comprehensive study on the condition of the three dams was needed, and that geotechnical, geophysical, hydraulic and structural tests needed to be carried out thoroughly.

It stated that immediate repairs needed to be carried out and a comprehensive reconstruction design for the three barrages was required. The expert committee suggested that all the departments concerned needed to take joint action for long-term safety.

In the wake of cracks and sagging of the piers of the seventh block of Medigadda Dam, the committee recommended that those structures should not be used for gate operation. It said that the seventh block should be removed or stabilized without damaging the adjacent blocks. It suggested that the damaged secant piles should be restored or grouted. It said that the diaphragm wall type could be selected for quality.

The committee said that the pits under the raft needed to be filled, and in this order, a structural analysis needed to be done once again without damaging the barrage’s foundation.

It said that the new structure, deck slab, and energy dissipation arrangement for the seventh block should be analyzed separately.

The expert committee report also suggested precautions to be taken to avoid problems with projects in the future. It said that when projects and barrages like Kaleshwaram are constructed, geotechnical tests should be conducted comprehensively. It suggested that sampling studies and analyses should be carried out properly, taking into account all aspects and factors, and the process should be carried out with accurate information.

“There should be no compromise on project designs and data under any circumstances,” the final report stated.