Telangana min calls NDSA report on KLIS an indictment of BRS Govt

Hyderabad: Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the National Dam Safety Authority’s (NDSA) report on the Kaleshwaram Project was a direct indictment of the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, exposing serious flaws in its design, construction, and maintenance.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the “Bharat Summit 2025” at HICC in Hitech City on Friday, April 25, Reddy launched a blistering attack on the BRS leadership.

Demanding a public apology from BRS leaders to the farmers of Telangana, Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that the Congress government would thoroughly study the NDSA’s findings and hold a detailed discussion in the next cabinet meeting.

“BRS leaders should have some shame. The NDSA report clearly stated that the design was faulty, construction was faulty, operation and maintenance were faulty. Soil testing was not done properly, and no proper geophysical investigations were conducted,” he pointed out.

Highlighting the report’s findings, he said that the sand piping phenomenon, cavity formation underneath the raft, construction defects, design deficiencies, structural distress, and other downstream damages had rendered Block-7 of the Medigadda Barrage unserviceable. He added that the NDSA committee noted similar issues in other blocks as well, based on geophysical investigations that revealed cavity formation under multiple sections of the barrage.

Uttam Kumar Reddy accused the previous BRS government of mortgaging Telangana’s future by borrowing over Rs 1 lakh crore at high interest rates to build a project that failed under its own watch.

“You claimed you were creating wonders with Kaleshwaram. But you designed it, you built it, and it collapsed during your regime,” he quipped.

He alleged that Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages were barely functional, even though the BRS government projected the project as a monumental success.

“Despite these structures being non-functional, Telangana achieved record paddy production during Vanakalam season. That was due to the resilience of our farmers, not because of your failed structures,” he remarked.

Reddy further said BRS leaders were misleading the public and attempting to survive on “lies and mistakes.”

“BRS wants to deceive the farmers yet again. But that will not work anymore. They betrayed the very people they claimed to serve,” he said.

Countering allegations that the NDSA report was politically motivated, Reddy clarified that the NDSA is a central agency comprising the country’s top dam safety experts.

“The NDSA was constituted when the BRS was still in power. Neither chief minister Revanth Reddy nor I appointed it. It is a national body. You should be ashamed that your project was indicted by an institution formed during your own rule,” he said.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to accountability, he declared, “Those who constructed this project and those who enabled its flaws have committed a grave betrayal of Telangana’s farmers. We will ensure they are held accountable. This betrayal will not go unpunished.”