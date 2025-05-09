Mumbai: Everyone is quite aware of the infamous feud between Karan Johar and Priyanka Chopra that dates back to 2012. The two had worked together on the hit film Dostana, but their relationship has long been the subject of speculation.

Recently, Karan Johar took to Instagram to give a shout-out to his industry friends for their appearance at the Met Gala 2025, praising Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh for shining on the global stage. However, what caught netizens’ attention was the conspicuous absence of Priyanka Chopra’s name from his post despite her presence at the gala alongside husband Nick Jonas.

Amid this, an old video clip from Koffee With Karan Season 5 (2017) has resurfaced and gone viral. In it, Karan is seen taking a not-so-subtle dig at Priyanka’s Hollywood success. Just before beginning the rapid-fire round, he remarked, “We have heard all about your Hollywood achievement… Like you have been there and did it… Now, this is where the real fun begins.” He added pointedly, “Bohot ho gayi tumhari taarif. Ho gaya tumhara global achievement. Hindi film actress ho, apni aukaat mein raho.”

This clip has reignited disappointment among fans, many of whom believe that old wounds between the two have not yet healed.

Karan Johar and Priyanka Chopra’s feud

The feud between Karan and Priyanka reportedly began in 2012, around the time rumours of her alleged affair with Shah Rukh Khan were circulating. With Karan being extremely close to Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan, it was speculated that he sided with the couple and distanced himself from Priyanka and even tried to ban her from the industry.

Later, a close friend of Priyanka told Mumbai Mirror that despite friendly gestures at parties, such as feeding her cupcakes, Priyanka had heard about Karan speaking ill of her behind her back. The source also alleged that a powerful clique of star wives was behind the negative press targeting Priyanka, possibly due to personal insecurities.

Karan, in response, had fired off a series of tweets believed to be aimed at Priyanka. “Using their hired PR machinery and hiding behind so called ‘friends’ to get news into tabloids is nothing but spineless and lame,” he wrote. “Some people need to wake up and smell the KOFFEE!!! Get a reality check before it’s too late!!! Grow up!!! and don’t mess with goodness….,” he further added.

With the latest Met Gala snub, fans can’t help but wonder — Are things still not well between the global icon and the celebrated filmmaker?