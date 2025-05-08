Hyderabad police on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

Hyderabad: The city police are on high alert following the skirmishes between India and Pakistan that began post the Pahalgam attack, where 26 tourists were killed on April 22.

The Hyderabad police on Thursday, May 8, conducted foot patrolling in different localities falling under the Mirchowk police station limits. The patrolling was done by the police to familiarize themselves with the local topography of the localities and keep surveillance on anti-social elements.

Hyderabad police commissioner, CV Anand, a day before had said that the police have intensified patrolling in sensitive areas and are closely monitoring the situation following the developments between India and Pakistan.

He said the police have beefed up security at vital installations, foreign embassies and consulates, and other crowded places. CV Anand said that surveillance cameras around the installations and high security places are being checked, and if need be, they will be repaired or even replaced.

Anand said that the entire operation, in case of any incident, will be monitored from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), and field-level personnel will be issued instructions.

The Union ministry of Home affairs had asked the police in all states to be on high alert as sleeper cell members affiliated to different terror organisations based in neighbouring countries could create terror attacks.

The police are also on watch to prevent any communal disturbances in the sensitive areas or any other form of clashes aimed at diverting war resources.