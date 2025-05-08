Indian flag to be hoisted at Charminar post Operation Sindoor success

Hyderabad: The Indian national flag will be hoisted at Charminar on Friday, May 9, at 8 pm by the chairperson of the Telangana BC commission, G Niranjan, to celebrate the successful conduct of Operation Sindoor by the Indian Armed Forces.

On Thursday, May 8, the Telangana government organised a solidarity rally with the Indian Armed Forces.

The rally commenced from the Telangana Secretariat and proceeded towards Necklace Road, symbolising people’s collective support of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The crowd at the rally led by Telangana chief minister, Revanth Reddy, chanted slogans like “Bharat Mata ki Jai,” “Jai Jawan,” and “Vande Mataram.”

What is Operation Sindhoor?

India’s targeted military strikes under Operation Sindoor hit nine high-value terror infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the hideouts of top terror masterminds Maulana Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed.

The operation comes in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on May 22, where at least 26 lives were lost.

About Charminar

The Charminar is a historic monument and mosque located in the heart of Hyderabad, India, built in 1591 AD by Muhammad Quli Qutb Shahi to commemorate the end of a deadly plague. Situated near the Musi River, it is close to popular tourist destinations like Laad Bazaar and Makkah Masjid.

The name “Charminar” is derived from the Urdu words “Char” meaning “four” and “Minar” meaning “towers,” referring to its four distinctive minarets. This iconic structure is one of the most visited tourist places in Hyderabad, offering a glimpse into the city’s rich heritage.







