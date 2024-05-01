Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: List of 9 confirmed contestants

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is one of the most awaited Indian television reality show. The upcoming season of Rohit Shetty hosted show is making a lot of noise with its inside updates like contestants names, filming location, dates and more.

Makers have zeroed upon Romania as their new shooting location for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Last few seasons were shot in Cape Town, South Africa. The pre-production works are in full swing and several celebrities have also signed the dotted lines. According to insiders close to the show, a few celebrities are still in talks and are expected to sign the contracts soon.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Confirmed Contestants Names

Meanwhile, let’s have a look the list of 9 confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants so far.

Abhishek Kumar.

Samarth Jurel

Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia

Gashmeer Mahajani

Sumona Chakravarti

Aditi Sharma

The above mentioned names were revealed by media portals recently and now we have names of three more contestants who are confirmed to take part in KKK 14.

Karanvir Sharma In Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

According to Free Press Journal, Karanvir Sharma, who was last seen in Zee TV’s show Rabb Se Hai Dua opposite Aditi Sharma is all set to participate in KKK 14. ”Karanvir has been approached for this season of the show and he is most likely to participate in the show too, he has agreed on doing the show and has also started prepping for the same,” a source informed the news portal.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants To Take Over Show

Our sources close to Rohit Shetty’s show have revealed that popular Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants are in talks for the upcoming season. Four celebrities — Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan have been approached by the makers. Sources reveal that two among the above mentioned names have been signed the show and will be seen in facing the daredevil stunts soon.

So, 9 celebrity contestants have been confirmed till now. More names are awaited.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.