India-UAE flights: Air India Express launches new route

Ras Al Khaimah is the ninth international destination from Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th May 2024 2:24 pm IST
Photo: @lkoairport/X

Air India Express, India’s first international budget airline, has launched a new direct flight service from Uttar Pradesh’s capital city Lucknow to Ras Al Khaimah of United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The inaugural flight marked a significant milestone for both travellers and the aviation industry, enhancing connectivity between the two destinations.

The first flight with 170 passengers departed from Lucknow at 8:35 am on Thursday, May 2, and arrived at Ras Al-Khaimah at 10:55 am IST.

The airlines will operate Lucknow to Ras Al Khaimah flights on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Ras Al Khaimah to Lucknow will be operated on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

In March, the airlines started non-stop flight services to Muscat and Dammam from Lucknow.

