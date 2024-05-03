Delhi: Indian flyer smuggles Rs 2.73 cr of gold from Jeddah, held

Customs officials in Delhi arrested an Indian passenger coming from the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 2.73 crore.

He was arrested along with two housekeeping staffs of airport and four receivers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Friday, May 3.

“Based on spot profiling, Customs@IGI Airport have arrested seven Indian Nationals (one passenger who arrived from Jeddah , two housekeeping staffs of Airport and four receivers). They were caught smuggling 4196Gms of gold valued at Rs. 2.73Cr,” Delhi Customs wrote on X.

Further investigation in the matter is under progress, it added.

