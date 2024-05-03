Delhi: Indian flyer smuggles Rs 2.73 cr of gold from Jeddah, held

Five Azerbaijan citizens coming from Dubai were also arrested for smuggling gold worth Rs 2.44 crore at Delhi airport on Friday, May 3.

Customs officials in Delhi arrested an Indian passenger coming from the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 2.73 crore.

He was arrested along with two housekeeping staffs of airport and four receivers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Friday, May 3.

“Based on spot profiling,  Customs@IGI Airport have arrested seven Indian Nationals  (one passenger who arrived from Jeddah , two housekeeping staffs of Airport and four receivers). They were caught smuggling 4196Gms of gold valued at Rs. 2.73Cr,” Delhi Customs wrote on X.

Further investigation in the matter is under progress, it added.

Five Azerbaijan citizens held for smuggling gold worth Rs 2.44 cr from Dubai

Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi arrested five Azerbaijan citizens coming from the city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 2.44 crore.

Taking to X on Friday, Delhi Customs said that the passengers was arrested based on intelligence inputs and caught smuggling gold weighing 3500 grams.

