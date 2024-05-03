Indian Consulate in Dubai set to hold ‘open House’ to address expats issues

Dubai: The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai is set to hold ‘Open House’ forum to address the issues and grievances faced by the Indian expat community members on Saturday, May 4.

The CGI and senior officials will address the issues faced by Indian nationals residing in Dubai and Northern Emirates, including labor issues and visa and passport issues.

The event will take place from 11 am to 1 pm at the Indian Consulate auditorium.

It does not require any registration and is accessible via direct walk-in.

The Open House was started years ago for the community to interact with mission officials, air grievances and get expert advice on legal, health and financial issues, was discontinued due to low attendance.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is home to around 3.5 million Indians, primarily residing in Dubai and the Northern Emirates under the Indian Consulate.