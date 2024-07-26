Indian student in US meets accident; consulate in Hyderabad may get visa request

Hyderabad: An Indian student, Mohammed Amir Ahmed, who is pursuing a master’s degree in the US, met with a road accident and was hospitalized. Following this, his family requested the Minister of External Affairs to ask the US Consulate in Hyderabad to issue an emergency visa for them to visit the US.

Amir’s brother, Mohammed Zaker Ahmed, also urged the minister to instruct the Consulate General of India in Chicago to assist.

Indian student pursuing MBA in US

According to the request submitted to the minister, Mohammed Amir Ahmed, a resident of Medchal, Telangana, went to the US two years ago to pursue a Master’s in Business Administration at Trine University in Detroit, Michigan.

On July 20, 2024, he met with an accident while crossing the road. In the accident, caused by a fast-moving car, he suffered multiple fractures and is currently admitted to the University of Chicago Hospital.

As the Indian student is in a serious condition and on a ventilator, his brother, Mohammed Zaker Ahmed, requested the minister to ask the Consulate General of India in Chicago, US to visit the hospital.

US Consulate in Hyderabad may receive visa request

In the letter to the minister, he further requested that the US Consulate grant them an emergency visa to visit the US to see Mohammed Amir Ahmed.

This is not the first time the US Consulate in Hyderabad has granted a visa for such purposes. Previously, it issued a visa to the wife and children of Syed Mazahir Ali, a student from Hyderabad who was attacked in Chicago on February 4.