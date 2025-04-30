India bans Pakistani drama channels on YouTube

In actions against Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack, India has banned Pakistani drama channels on YouTube, including ARY, Har Pal Geo and Hum TV, amongst the most popular ones. The decision was taken by the government of India based on recommendations from the ministry of Home affairs following the tragic Pahalgam terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir.

When attempting to access the channels, the following message is displayed: “This content is currently unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order.”

Pakistani dramas that had been developing a massive fandom in the country are a big source of entertainment for Indian families due to their emotional narratives, relatable characters, and compact episode lengths. The craze over Pakistani dramas on YouTube started in 2016 with Zindagi Gulzar Hai, featuring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, and intensified with hits such as Humsafar, Mere Humsafar, and Tere Bin.



Despite political tensions, Indian viewers kept watching these dramas on YouTube. Actors such as Mahira Khan, Wahaj Ali, and Yumna Zaidi have become extremely popular across the border, with fan pages and discussions flourishing online.

However, while the Pakistani drama YouTube channels are banned in the country, users of some networks, like Jio, are able to view the videos, while the home page displays a government-issued ban notification.

Pahalgam terror attack and India’s action against Pakistan

After the Pahalgam terror attack, India took strong steps against Pakistan, stopping the Indus River water flowing to Pakistan, tightening the border, and banning Pakistani actors from Indian films.

Initially, India banned only 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for allegedly spreading provocative and communally sensitive content, along with false and misleading narratives targeting India, its Army, and security agencies. However, now the ban has been extended to Pakistani dramas on YouTube.

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s Abir Gulaal has also been banned by both countries.

India defended the ban, stating that they were spreading false and unverified information aimed at creating panic, inciting communal disharmony, and disturbing public order within India, according to an official statement. The banned channels were allegedly posting fake news on various subjects, such as the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir, and India’s foreign relations in light of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a related move, the official X handle of the government of Pakistan had also been withheld by India following the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 innocent civilians and injured several others.