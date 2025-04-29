After India, Pakistan bans Fawad Khan’s film Abir Gulaal

Mumbai: After the Pahalgam terror attack, India took strong steps against Pakistan, stopping the Indus River water flowing to Pakistan, tightening the border, and banning Pakistani actors from Indian films.

Just a few days ago, India had already banned the film Abir Gulaal because it starred popular Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. Now, following India’s decision, Pakistan has also banned the movie.

This film, which was supposed to show the return of Fawad Khan to Bollywood, is now stuck between political tensions.

Why Did Pakistan Ban It Too?

Senior Pakistani distributor Satish Anand confirmed that Abir Gulaal will not release in Pakistan. The reason? The film stars an Indian actress, Vaani Kapoor, in the lead role. Because of the rising tension between the two countries, Pakistan decided not to allow the movie’s release.

Satish Anand also said that this ban would cause huge losses for the movie makers, as the timing for the release was already very bad after the Pahalgam attack.

Fawad Khan’s Bollywood Journey

Fawad Khan was once loved by Indian fans for movies like Khoobsurat and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. His work in Pakistani TV shows made him famous across the border, too. But political tensions earlier also led to a ban on Pakistani artists in Indian films, which had only recently been lifted, and now, history is repeating itself.

Now that Abir Gulaal is banned in both India and Pakistan, its future looks dark. The release date has been delayed, and it is not clear if the movie will ever reach audiences.