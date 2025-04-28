Telangana SSC exam results 2025: Students to receive marks along with grades

Hyderabad: Telangana SSC students who appeared for the recently held exams will receive certificates displaying both subject-wise marks and grades in the 2025 results.

The education department secretary Dr. Yogita Rana announced that the SSC mark sheets will include internal, external and total marks. They will also display co-curricular grades.

Key changes in Telangana SSC exam results 2025

The state government has discontinued the previous grade system (A1, A2, B1, etc.) and reverted to awarding marks for Class X students.

While academic performance will be marked numerically, grades will still be given for extracurricular activities.

However, certificates will only indicate “Pass” without classifying students into divisions based on scores.

Also Read Father, daughter clear SSC exams together in Andhra Pradesh

Internal assessments

Initially, internal assessments were scrapped but later reinstated for the 2024-25 academic year since schools had already conducted three internals. An expert committee’s recommendations were approved to finalize the new certificate format.

A total of 5,09,403 students appeared for the Telangana SSC exams held from March 21 to April 4, 2025 and results are expected soon.

Also Read ED raids land dealer Sharfon’s home in Hyderabad

Out of the students who appeared for the exams, 258,895 are boys and 250,508 are girls.