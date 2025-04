Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched raids at the residence of land dealer Sharfon in Yakutpura, Hyderabad as part of an investigation into a 100-acre land deal linked to the Bhudan Yagna Board.

Authorities suspect Sharfon’s involvement in irregularities related to the controversial land transaction. The ED’s raid aims to gather evidence.

Further details are awaited as the investigation unfolds.