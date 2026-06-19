110 kg fried chicken seized at Charminar godown over food safety lapses

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on food adulteration and unsafe food practices, the Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST), in coordination with Food Safety officials, raided an unlicensed fast-food godown in the Charminar area and seized large quantities of adulterated food materials.

The surprise inspection was conducted at Al Akbar Fast Food and Godown in New Laad Bazar, Panch Mohalla, under the jurisdiction of Hussainialam Police Station, following credible information about illegal food preparation and storage activities, a press release said.

Unhygienic conditions, no FSSAI licence

During the raid, officials found food items being prepared and stored in highly unhygienic conditions, posing a serious threat to public health. The inspection uncovered multiple violations, including the operation of the establishment without a mandatory Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence, use of prohibited artificial food colours, reuse of stale cooking oil, absence of water quality certification, and lack of basic hygiene and pest-control measures.

Authorities seized approximately 110 kilograms of prepared fried chicken, six tins of loose cooking oil containing 15 litres each, and artificial chemical food colours allegedly used in food preparation.

Two individuals allegedly involved in running the illegal operation were apprehended and handed over to the Hussainialam Police for further legal action.

Officials warned that the consumption of adulterated and unhygienic food could result in food poisoning, gastrointestinal infections, allergic reactions, and long-term health complications. They particularly highlighted the health risks associated with repeatedly reused cooking oil and the use of artificial chemical additives.

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Case registered

A case has been registered at Hussainialam Police Station under relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and other applicable laws. The seized materials have been taken into custody for further investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Task Force) Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad said Hyderabad City Police would continue its zero-tolerance approach towards food adulteration and urged citizens to purchase food only from licensed establishments and report unsafe food practices to the authorities.