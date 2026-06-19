Hyderabad: Veteran Telugu filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao has come under heavy criticism after videos from a public film event went viral on social media. The clips have started a fresh discussion about personal space, consent and the treatment of actresses in the film industry.

What Happened With Niharika Konidela?

One of the viral videos shows actress and Chiranjeevi’s niece Niharika Konidela standing near K Raghavendra Rao at an event. The filmmaker is seen placing his hand around her waist while speaking to her. Niharika appears uncomfortable in the clip and tries to move his hand away.

Veteran Telugu filmmaker K. Raghavendra Rao inappropriately touching Actress Niharika ! Is this appropriate? pic.twitter.com/TgoI6dV8qm — Intelligent India News (@iinewsindia) June 18, 2026

The video has upset many social media users. Several people felt that even senior and respected film personalities should be careful about boundaries, especially in public spaces.

The controversy became bigger after another clip from director Anil Ravipudi’s upcoming film launch surfaced online. The event was held in Hyderabad and was attended by Venkatesh, Kalyan Ram, Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty.

In the video, K Raghavendra Rao is seen directing the first ceremonial shot. During this, he holds Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty by their arms while guiding them for the scene. Though some fans said he was only explaining the shot, many others felt the way he touched the actresses looked uncomfortable.

After the videos went viral, social media was filled with strong reactions. Many users asked why actresses are expected to stay silent or smile in such situations. Some also questioned what newcomers without family support might face in the industry.

At the same time, a section of fans defended Raghavendra Rao, calling him a legendary director who has worked in Telugu cinema for decades. They said the clip should be seen in the context of a film launch and shot direction.

Consent Debate In Telugu Film Industry

The incident has once again brought attention to consent and professionalism in cinema. Many people believe that respect should not depend on age, fame or seniority. The viral videos have now become a talking point beyond Telugu cinema, raising an important question about how women are treated at public film events.