Yellow alert for Telangana as heatwave, thunderstorms loom

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave conditions across Telangana for Saturday and Sunday, June 20 and 21, issuing a yellow alert for northern, central and southern districts of the state.

At the same time, weather officials have warned of thunderstorms, gusty winds and light to moderate rainfall in several areas, advising residents to take necessary precautions amid the changing weather conditions.

According to the IMD, the combination of high temperatures and unstable atmospheric conditions could lead to localised weather activity over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Independent weather observers have also predicted widespread thunderstorm activity across central and southern Telangana on Saturday evening and overnight. Areas likely to witness scattered intense thunderstorms and heavy rainfall include Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Nalgonda, Yadadri-Bhongir, Jangaon and Kamareddy districts.

JUNE 20, 2026 THUNDERSTORMS ALERT ⚠️



Today will be MASSIVE DAY for Central, South TG



Scattered INTENSE THUNDERSTORMS and HEAVY RAINS ahead in Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Nalgonda, Yadadri – Bhongir,… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) June 19, 2026

Weather forecasts indicate that the thunderstorm activity is expected to develop during the evening hours and continue into the early hours of Sunday, with some places likely to receive heavy spells of rain accompanied by strong winds and lightning.

Scattered thunderstorms in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is also expected to witness scattered thunderstorms and rainfall during the night hours, potentially bringing temporary relief from the prevailing heat.

Officials have urged people to remain cautious during thunderstorm activity, avoid sheltering under trees, and stay updated with official weather advisories. Farmers and commuters have also been advised to monitor local forecasts, as sudden changes in weather conditions may affect outdoor activities and travel plans.