Giancarlo Esposito converts to Islam in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Hollywood actor Giancarlo Esposito, best known for his portrayal of Gustavo “Gus” Fring in the television series Breaking Bad, has converted to Islam in Saudi Arabia, according to General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh.

Al-Sheikh shared the announcement in a post on X, stating that the 68-year-old actor recited the Shahada, the Islamic declaration of faith. The post included a video appearing to show Esposito praying alongside members of a film production team inside a mosque in the Kingdom.

Watch the video here

نجم فيلم سفن دوج و Breaking bad جيانكارلو اسبوزيتو ينطق الشهادتين ويشارك فريق العمل الصلاه يوم امس في المسجدبعد ارتياحه من التعامل مع المسلمين أثناء التصوير في المملكه العربيه السعوديه والفديو له امس مع موظفين شركة صله 🇸🇦❤️🙏🏻 الحمدلله pic.twitter.com/BghY0O0pWv — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) June 20, 2026

Filming 7 Dogs

Esposito is currently in Saudi Arabia for the filming of 7 Dogs, a major action film backed by the Kingdom.

Al-Sheikh said the actor embraced Islam while spending time in the country during the production.

Saudi Arabia has increasingly attracted international productions in recent years as it expands its entertainment and film sectors under broader efforts to diversify its economy and develop its cultural industries.

Acclaimed career

Esposito has spent more than four decades working across film, television and theatre. He rose to international prominence through his role as Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and later reprised the character in the spin-off series Better Call Saul.

The actor has also appeared in several acclaimed productions, including The Mandalorian, The Boys and Do the Right Thing, establishing himself as one of Hollywood’s most recognisable character actors.