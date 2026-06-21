Hyderabad advocate murder: Police seek custody of prime accused

Hyderabad: Officials investigating the murder case of Advocate Khaja Moizuddin, on Saturday, June 20, sought custody of the prime accused, Mehboob Alam Khan.

The police filed a petition in the VII Additional Metropolitan Session Court in Nampally. According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, it has been filed as a counter to a petition by Khan’s counsel. The police argued that Khan could use his influence to tamper with evidence if he is granted bail.

The court scheduled the hearing for June 22.

Previous development in the case

On June 9, the court had granted the police a two-day custody of Mujahid Alam Khan and his two alleged associates, Kishan alias Pappu and Abhijit. However, at that time the court declined to grant custody of Mehboob Alam Khan, citing his advanced age and health-related issues, who is cited as an accused in the case.

During the custody period, police reportedly took Abhijit, the person who rammed the advocate with an SUV, to the crime scene and several other locations as part of the investigation.

Officials said the exercise was aimed at reconstructing the sequence of events and verifying the movements of the accused. Investigators are probing allegations that Abhijit and Kishan had accepted a supari amount of Rs. 15 lakh to execute the murder of the advocate and allegedly killed him.

The Hyderabad police had earlier arrested Mehboob Alam Khan, his son Mujahid Alam Khan, Kishan alias Pappu, Abhijit, and two others in connection with the sensational murder case. All the accused were subsequently remanded to judicial custody