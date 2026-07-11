Mumbai: A clip of Saif Ali Khan and film journalist Anupama Chopra laughing over Spanish actor Javier Bardem’s “Free Palestine” remark has caught attention online.

The exchange began when Anupama said that one of Bardem’s quotes was among her favourites and that she frequently used it while interviewing actors. Before she could reveal the quote, Saif interrupted and asked, “Is it ‘Free Palestine’?”

Anupama immediately understood the reference and started laughing, while Saif also laughed at his own remark. She later clarified that it was not the quote she had been talking about.

Saif was referring to Bardem’s appearance at the Oscars 2026, where the Spanish actor publicly voiced his support for Palestine. Anupama had been speaking about a completely different quote, but Saif deliberately brought up the Oscars moment as a joke.

The laughter was not an accidental reaction or an awkward moment during the interview. Saif introduced the reference himself, and Anupama joined him as soon as she understood what he was referring to.

The clip has since been shared across social media sparking massive outrage, with several viewers questioning why Bardem’s support for Palestine was turned into a punchline. While some criticised Saif for making the remark, others expressed disappointment over Anupama laughing along instead of moving past it.

The criticism surrounding the clip stems from the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. Since the war escalated, tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed, according to health authorities in Gaza, with women and children making up a significant proportion of the casualties. Entire neighbourhoods have been reduced to rubble, hospitals and schools have been damaged or destroyed, and millions of people have faced repeated displacement, food shortages and limited access to medical care.

Against this backdrop, the phrase “Free Palestine” has come to symbolise calls for human rights, protection of civilians and an end to the violence, making any perceived attempt to use it as a punchline particularly sensitive for many people.

For people speaking from positions of fame and privilege, laughing at a slogan tied to so much suffering only makes the moment more disturbing.