Hyderabad advocate murder: Accused’s custody ends, sent back to jail

Hyderabad: The two-day police custody of Mujahid Alam Khan and his two alleged associates, Kishan alias Pappu and Abhijit, ended on Friday, June 12, following which the trio were sent back to judicial custody.

A local court had on Wednesday granted police custody of the three accused for further interrogation in connection with the murder of High Court advocate Khaja Moizuddin. However, the court declined to grant custody of Mehboob Alam Khan, citing his advanced age and health-related issues, who is cited as an accused in the case.

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During the custody period, police reportedly took Abhijit, the person who rammed the advocate with an SUV, to the crime scene and several other locations as part of the investigation.

Officials said the exercise was aimed at reconstructing the sequence of events and verifying the movements of the accused. Investigators are probing allegations that Abhijit and Kishan had accepted a supari amount of Rs. 15 lakh to execute the murder of the advocate and allegedly killed him.

The Hyderabad police had earlier arrested Mehboob Alam Khan, his son Mujahid Alam Khan, Kishan alias Pappu, Abhijit, and two others in connection with the sensational murder case. All the accused were subsequently remanded to judicial custody while the investigation continues.