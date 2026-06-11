Advocate murder: SIT gets custody of Mujahid Alam Khan

Hyderabad: A local court on Wednesday, June 10, granted three day police custody of Mujahid Alam Khan, the alleged mastermind in the murder of advocate Khaja Moizuddin.

The court also granted the custody of contract killer Kishan alias Pappu and driver Abhijit.

However, the court declined to grant police custody of another accused, Mahbub Alam Khan, after his counsel cited health concerns.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case will take custody of the three accused from Chanchalguda Central Prison on Thursday, June 11. They will first be taken to Osmania General Hospital for medical examination and fitness certification before being shifted to the office of the ACP, Abids, for detailed interrogation.

Investigators are expected to take the accused to the crime scene as part of the probe and recreate the sequence of events leading to the murder. Police will also question Mujahid Alam Khan about the whereabouts of his driver Mohammed Muneer and associate Hassan Chaus alias Yafai, who remain absconding.

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According to sources, the accused will be interrogated separately and their statements recorded on video. The investigation is focusing on long-standing disputes between the families of Mujahid Alam Khan and the deceased advocate over Waqf properties and management issues in the Malakpet and Lakdikapul areas of Hyderabad.

Police are also examining several civil, criminal and Waqf Tribunal cases pending between the two groups, which investigators believe may have provided the motive for the murder.

Based on a complaint lodged by Moizuddin’s son, MS Farhan, the SIT will question Mujahid regarding his alleged meetings and interactions with the deceased advocate. Investigators are also expected to probe whether threats were issued to Moizuddin or his family, either directly or through the absconding accused, Hassan Chaus alias Yafai and Mohammed Muneer.

The investigation into the sensational murder case is continuing.