Telangana SSC exam results 2025 to be announced on April 30

Hyderabad: Telangana SSC exam results 2025 will be declared on Wednesday, April 30, at 1 pm by chief minister A Revanth Reddy at Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium.

Apart from the official websites, bse.telangana.gov.in and bseresults.telangana.gov.in, the SSC exam results can be downloaded from the following websites.

How to check Telangana SSC exam results 2025?

The following are the steps to check SSC results

Visit any of the SSC exam results websites listed above after 1 pm Enter your hall ticket number and other details The results will be displayed after clicking on the ‘submit’ button. Students are advised to take a printout of the results, as it will help in taking admissions in intermediate colleges.

Key changes this year

The Telangana government has scrapped the earlier grade system (A1, A2, B1, etc.) and reintroduced the marks-based evaluation for Class 10 students.

Also Read Telangana SSC exam results 2025: Students to receive marks along with grades

While academic performance will now be shown in numerical marks, extracurricular activities will continue to be graded. Final certificates will only mention “Pass,” without assigning any divisions.

Though internal assessments were initially dropped, they were later reinstated for the 2024–25 academic year, as three internals had already been conducted. The final certificate format was approved based on recommendations by an expert committee.

A total of 5,09,403 students appeared for the SSC exams held from March 21 to April 4, 2025. This includes 2,58,895 boys and 2,50,508 girls.