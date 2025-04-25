Father, daughter clear SSC exams together in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: In an inspiring example of determination and family spirit, a father and daughter from Andhra Pradesh passed their Class 10 exams together, proving that hard work has no age limit.

Shabir, a resident of Chittoor district, had dropped out after failing his Class 10 exams in 1995–96. Years later, he became physically disabled due to an accident. With his father previously employed with RTC (Road Transport Corporation), Shabir became eligible for a job on compassionate grounds. However, one condition stood in his way that he needed to pass the Class 10 exam.

Not losing hope, Shabir decided to appear for the open Class 10 exams this year. What made the story even more special was that his daughter Sameena was also preparing for her regular Class 10 exams at the same time.

Two days ago, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh announced the SSC results, where once again, girls outperformed boys. But among the many success stories, the achievement of Shabir and his daughter stood out.

Shabir scored 319 marks, while his daughter Sameena scored 309 marks. Their success has not only brought pride to their family but also served as a powerful reminder that perseverance and the will to succeed can overcome any challenge.