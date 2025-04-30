Telangana SSC exam results 2025 declaration delayed

Hyderabad: The Telangana SSC exam results 2025 announcement has been postponed.

The declaration has been delayed by 75 minutes. The results, which were earlier scheduled for 1 pm, will now be declared at 2:15 pm today, April 30.

The delay occurred as chief minister A Revanth Reddy, who handles the Education portfolio, is attending an event in Vijayawada.

CM to arrive at Shamshabad by 1 pm

Education officials confirmed that the chief minister will arrive at Shamshabad by 1 pm and proceed to Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad.

He will announce the Class X results at 2:15 pm.

Also Read Hyderabad to get Trump Towers in Kokapet

Websites to check Telangana SSC exam results 2025

In the results, students will receive certificates displaying both subject-wise marks and grades. While academic performance will be marked numerically, grades will still be given for extracurricular activities.

Once released, students can check their marks and grades on the official websites of the SSC board (click here).

The results can also be viewed on Manabadi and Schools9 websites.

Also Read Hyderabad police remove flags from Raja Singh’s Office

This year, 5,09,403 students appeared for the Telangana SSC exams, including 2,58,895 boys and 2,50,508 girls, and are waiting for the results 2025.

The exams were conducted from March 21 to April 4 across the state.