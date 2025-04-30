Hyderabad police remove flags from Raja Singh’s Office

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police removed three flags pasted on the floor at the office of Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh.

Raja Singh had pasted the flags at the entrance of his office to protest the Pahalgam massacre earlier this month. He claimed the flags were Pakistan’s national flags.

Acting on information, the police arrived at the office and immediately removed them.

He stated that the police disputed his claim, saying the flags were not Pakistan’s national flags. He urged them to verify the design of Pakistan’s flag through Google and other search engines.

He argued that while Pakistani locals allegedly disrespect Indian flags, the police were preventing him from registering his protest.

After removing the flags, the police left the premises.

Raja Singh, who faces security threats, is provided with 2+2 security cover and a bulletproof vehicle by the Telangana police.