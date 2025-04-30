Hyderabad to get Trump Towers in Kokapet

Hyderabad: The premium real estate hub of Hyderabad, Kokapet, is gearing up to welcome the Trump Towers.

The luxurious 63-floor skyscraper will soon dominate the Golden Mile skyline. The work is set to begin in August-September.

Trump Towers spans four acres in Hyderabad’s Kokapet

It will be developed in collaboration with Tribeca Developers (the Trump Organization’s Indian partner) and Ira Realty.

The Rs 3500-crore project spans four acres in Kokapet, one of Hyderabad’s most sought-after and expensive locations.

Upon completion, the tower will house 400 ultra-luxurious units.

Four towers in India

India already has four Trump Towers. They are located in Mumbai (78 floors), Pune, Kolkata and Gurgaon.

In November 2024, the Trump Organization announced plans to expand further with six new projects across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Noida and Pune. This will make India the only country outside the US with such a significant Trump real estate presence.

While the Trump Organization has remained tight-lipped about the architect behind the towers at Hyderabad’s Kokapet, reports claim that a renowned Indian designer has been entrusted with the work.

Why Kokapet?

Kokapet’s Golden Mile has emerged as the most exclusive real estate corridor in Hyderabad. It is attracting high-net-worth investors and global developers.

The arrival of Trump Towers in Hyderabad will further elevate the area’s status. With construction set to begin soon, the towers are poised to become a landmark.