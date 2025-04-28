Jr NTR to Samantha: 6 Celebs favourite food spots in Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s food scene is nothing short of legendary, so much so that people from all over the world come to witness the culinary magic. From traditional dishes to street food that tantalises the taste buds, this city is a true haven for food lovers. So, how can Hyderabad’s beloved Tollywood celebrities stay behind? Even with their packed schedules and glamorous lives, these stars know where to find the best food in town.

From the bustling streets of Charminar to the chic eateries in Jubilee Hills, Tollywood’s biggest stars have their go-to spots where they enjoy a hearty meal. So in this write-up, Siasat.com will uncover the favourite food spots of 6 of Tollywood’s finest. This will definitely give you a taste of what is on their plate when they are off-screen.

Where do Telugu celebs go for food in Hyderabad?

1. Samantha

When it comes to her go-to meal in Hyderabad, Samantha has a clear favourite: the special chicken biryani at Telangana Spice Kitchen in Secunderabad. It is no wonder that it is her top pick in the city, as this biryani is known for its rich flavours and aromatic spices.

2. Naga Chaitanya

While Naga Chaitanya is known for his love of Pan-Asian cuisine, his heart also belongs to Hyderabad’s iconic local flavours. One of his absolute favourites is the Irani Chai at the legendary Cafe Niloufer, and during Ramzan, you can also find him savouring the haleem at Pista House.

3. Rana Daggubati

According to TOI, Rana Daggubati cannot resist a plate of sizzling sheekh kebab and soft fresh roti from Shahran Hotel at Patthergatti. For biryani, his go-to spot is Hotel Shadab at Madina Building, and to wash it all down, he goes to Matwale Doodh Ghar for a cold glass of lassi.

4. Nani

Nani has a special place in his heart for the Avakai Oil Fried Rice at The Glass House in Jubilee Hills.

5. Ram Charan

Ram Charan’s love for Hyderabadi food is well known, and his go-to places include Bawarchi at RTC X Road for biryani. When it comes to satisfying his sweet tooth, he goes to Pramadas in LIC Colony.

6. Jr NTR

For the traditional Hyderabadi biryani, Jr NTR goes to Bawarchi at RTC X Road and Hotel Shadab at Madina Building.