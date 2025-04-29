26-year-old Pakistani woman residing in Hyderabad faces legal dilemma

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old Pakistani woman, Khadija Noor, who is currently living in Hyderabad, is facing a legal dilemma after the Indian government asked Pakistanis to leave India.

She is now facing an impossible choice between violating court orders or defying government directives following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistani woman’s journey from illegal entry to Hyderabad resident

In August 2022, the woman, a native of Faisalabad, was apprehended by Sashastra Seema Bal forces while attempting to cross into India illegally through Bihar’s Sitamarhi district near the India-Nepal border.

She was accompanied by her alleged lover Syed Ahmed, a native of Telangana, and another person.

During the investigation, the authorities ruled out the ‘spy angle’. However, she was arrested and a trial was started against her.

Later, the Patna High Court granted bail to Khadija. After getting bail, the Pakistani woman started residing in Hyderabad with Sayed Ahmed. However, the court asked her to make monthly court appearances until the trial concludes.

Competing legal obligations create crisis

The Indian government’s directive has placed Khadija in direct conflict with her bail conditions.

The New Indian Express quoted Sitamarhi court’s Additional Public Prosecutor Rohit Kumar as saying, “If she leaves India per the government order, she violates court directives. If she stays, she defies immigration rules.”

Legal authorities are currently examining possible solutions to the unprecedented situation arising from heightened India-Pakistan tensions.