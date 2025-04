Video: ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ slogans fill air at Hyderabad’s Charminar

Hyderabad: Hundreds of Muslims held a protest at Hyderabad’s Charminar and raised ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ slogans after Friday prayers, condemning the Pahalgam attack three days ago that killed 28 tourists.

After Namaz, young protesters emerged from Mekkah Masjid, chanting slogans against the killings of the tourists.

"Pakistan Murdabad", slogans rend the air at Charminar after Friday prayers as hundreds of Muslims held a protest against the Pahalgam attack three days ago when 28 tourist were killed. pic.twitter.com/iZzMWfftZP — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 25, 2025

AIMIM party chief Asaduddin Owaisi had urged Muslims to wear black armbands and attend Friday prayers. Following his call, a large number of people tied black armbands and gathered for Friday prayers.

Owaisi distributed black armbands outside a mosque (Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq)

Muslims wear black armbands and attend Friday prayers.

Muslims wear black armbands and attend Friday prayers.

Owaisi himself distributed black armbands outside a mosque near his residence in Hyderabad’s Shastripuram.