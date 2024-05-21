US Consulate in Hyderabad extends student visa season

The US Consulate in Hyderabad has decided to extend the student visa season by two weeks. This decision ensures that students who face interviews later in the season can reach the US in time for their scheduled programs to start.
Based on this decision, US student visa interviews will now continue until the end of August 2024.
For the season, EducationUSA India is going to conduct Student Visa Information Sessions 2024. At this session, a Consular (Visa) Officer from the U.S. Embassy/Consulates will guide you through the procedures for applying for a U.S. student visa.
US Consulate in Hyderabad begins student visa interviews
Yesterday, the consulate began conducting student visa interviews based on the first tranche of appointment slots released earlier.
In the coming weeks, the consulate will release additional appointment batches for June, July, and August.
Visas issued to Indians in FY 2023
According to the State Department, from October 2022 to September 2023, the US Embassy and Consulates in India issued a record number of over 140,000 student visas.
During the main student visa season of June-August 2023, appointment slots were opened, and US consular officers across India, including Hyderabad, issued 95,269 visas in the F, M, and J categories — an 18 percent increase over the same timeframe in 2022.
According to Open Doors Report data, India surpassed China to become the largest source of international graduate students in the US for the first time since 2009/10.
Those looking for US student visa appointment slots for future dates at consulates in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and the US Embassy in New Delhi can log on to the official website.