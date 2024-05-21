US Consulate in Hyderabad extends student visa season

The US Consulate in Hyderabad has decided to extend the student visa season by two weeks. This decision ensures that students who face interviews later in the season can reach the US in time for their scheduled programs to start.

Based on this decision, US student visa interviews will now continue until the end of August 2024.

Student Visa Interview Update: We've extended #StudentVisaSeason by two weeks to ensure that the students who interview later in the season will arrive in time for their scheduled program to start. #StudentVisa interviews will now go on till the end of August. #StudyInTheUS… — U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad (@USAndHyderabad) May 21, 2024

For the season, EducationUSA India is going to conduct Student Visa Information Sessions 2024. At this session, a Consular (Visa) Officer from the U.S. Embassy/Consulates will guide you through the procedures for applying for a U.S. student visa.

Have you received an admit from a U.S. University for Fall 2024 or Spring 2025? The next step is to apply for your student visa.



EducationUSA India is delighted to announce our upcoming Student Visa Information Sessions 2024. At this session, a Consular (Visa) Officer from the… pic.twitter.com/s3ZRvMHIsw — U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad (@USAndHyderabad) May 21, 2024

US Consulate in Hyderabad begins student visa interviews

Yesterday, the consulate began conducting student visa interviews based on the first tranche of appointment slots released earlier.

In the coming weeks, the consulate will release additional appointment batches for June, July, and August.

Also Read After Canada, Australia increases funds needed for student visa

Visas issued to Indians in FY 2023

According to the State Department, from October 2022 to September 2023, the US Embassy and Consulates in India issued a record number of over 140,000 student visas.

During the main student visa season of June-August 2023, appointment slots were opened, and US consular officers across India, including Hyderabad, issued 95,269 visas in the F, M, and J categories — an 18 percent increase over the same timeframe in 2022.

According to Open Doors Report data, India surpassed China to become the largest source of international graduate students in the US for the first time since 2009/10.

Those looking for US student visa appointment slots for future dates at consulates in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and the US Embassy in New Delhi can log on to the official website.