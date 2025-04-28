Hyderabad’s DLF food street to shut down temporarily

Hyderabad: The DLF food street in Gachibowli is set to shut down for a few weeks due to road widening. It is one of Hyderabad’s popular hangout spots for food lovers.

Over kilometer long, the street has about 200 food stalls. the food street has been a favourite late-night stop. However, authorities have pointed out that the makeshift food stalls and parked vehicles occupy a large portion of the road during peak hours, leading to slow-moving traffic and delays.

Also Read Hyderabad: Food street at DLF to shut by 11 pm till elections

Officials say that only 60 percent of commuters prefer this stretch during evenings, with the rest taking alternate routes like the IIIT Hyderabad junction towards Miyapur.

The closure of DLF Food Street marks the end of an era for Gachibowli’s vibrant street food scene, making way for smoother traffic and upgraded infrastructure. However, for the vendors and regular visitors, it’s a nostalgic change in the city’s ever-evolving landscape.