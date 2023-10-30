Hyderabad: Food street at DLF to shut by 11 pm till elections

Hyderabad: Vendors at the DLF street in Gachibowli have been instructed to close shop by 11 pm till the completion of forthcoming Telangana Assembly elections.

From biryanis to kebabs, this place is considered a food lover’s paradise. It is usually bustled with IT employees from nearby companies and street food enthusiasts, leaving it open till 1 am on regular days.

The street is a hub for late-night snacks where citizens binge on heavy delicacies like shawarma, biryani, and kebabs, to quick makes like Maggi, dosa, momos, fruit juices, and ice creams.

It also offers a range of culinary options apart from fulfilling nocturnal food cravings and being the sought-after hangout venue for youngsters.

However, after the latest instructions issued by the police keeping in mind the MCC (Model Code of Conduct), the stall owners worry about the significant loss they would incur in the business.

Not just the stallers but also the customers, mainly those working the night shift, who rely on the street for dining late at night will be affected by the closure.