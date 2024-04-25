Sachin Tendulkar relishes on Hyderabadi Haleem, courtesy of?

Mumbai: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar recently indulged in the savoury delight of Hyderabadi Haleem, courtesy of former cricketer Irfan Pathan’s wife, Safa Baig.

Safa, who recently made her debut on Instagram, has been showcasing her culinary skills on social media, catching the attention of food enthusiasts and celebrities alike. She conducted her first Ask Me Anything session on the photo-sharing platform during which she was asked by one user, “Have you cooked anything for Sachin Tendulkar sir?”

To this, Safa Baig replied, ‘I have! Hyderabadi Haleem’, sharing a note sent by Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar that read, “Thank you very much for the Haleem! It was delicious. Love from Sachin, Anjali, Sara and Arjun.”

The cricket icon and his family were evidently pleased with the dish, as they sent a heartfelt note expressing their gratitude for the delicious meal.

Safa, who hails from Hyderabad and grew up in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has Hyderabadi roots running deep within her. Her connection to Hyderabadi culture shines through her culinary prowess and it’s no surprise that the Haleem left a lasting impression on the Tendulkar family.

Traditionally enjoyed during the holy month of Ramadan, Hyderabadi Haleem is now gaining popularity year-round, with select eateries in the city offering this delicacy to food enthusiasts. The aromatic blend of meat, wheat, and spices makes Hyderabadi Haleem a cherished dish for connoisseurs seeking a taste of Hyderabad’s rich gastronomic tradition.