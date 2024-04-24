Do you know Irfan Pathan’s wife Safa Baig is a Hyderabadi?

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan‘s wife, Safa Baig, has stepped into the spotlight after years of privacy since her marriage. Her recent surge in social media activity has garnered attention, with Irfan himself officially revealing her face to the world. Safa made her Instagram debut earlier this month, quickly amassing a massive fan following of 167K on the photo-sharing platform.

On Wednesday, Safa engaged with her fans and followers in her debut Instagram Q&A session. During her ‘Ask Me Anything’, Instagram users flooded her session with questions and she revealed several interesting aspects of her life and also shed light on some unknown facts about her husband, Irfan Pathan.

Safa Baig Hails from Hyderabad!

During the interactive session, one user inquired about Safa’s birthplace, to which she promptly responded, “Jeddah.”

However, another curious user asked, “Are you of Arab origin?” Safa’s response revealed a surprising detail that many were unaware of: “No, Hyderabad. I was born and raised in Saudi Arabia,” she clarified.

This revelation unveiled a lesser-known aspect of Safa’s background, as it was previously reported that she hailed from Jeddah.

More About Irfan Pathan’s Wife, Career

Safa Baig, born on February 28, 1994, in Jeddah, is more than just the spouse of the cricket veteran. She pursued her education at the International Indian School in Jeddah. Safa’s versatile career includes previous work as a model and journalist. Reports suggest she worked as an executive editor in a PR firm and even graced the pages of various fashion magazines in the Gulf. Safa is also a renowned nail artist.

The love story between Irfan and Safa began after their first meeting at a function in Dubai in 2014 but they kept their relationship private for nearly two years. They got married in February 2016. Their intimate Nikah took place in Haram Shareef, Makkah, attended only by close family members and relatives. Irfan and Safa are now proud parents of two sons — Imran and Suleiman.