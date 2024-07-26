Dilshuknagar blasts convict Syed Maqbool dies in Hyderabad jail

Hyderabad: Syed Maqbool alias Jubair of the banned terrorist outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM) and a convict in the 2013 Dilshuknagar blasts case passed away on Thursday, July 25. while receiving treatment at Cherlapally Central Prison. He was 44 years old.

Maqbool, originally from Nanded in Maharashtra, was serving a life sentence for his involvement in the Dilsukhnagar bomb blast in 2013, which resulted in the deaths of 18 individuals and injured over 130 others.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had accused him of having strong connections with high-ranking IM members, including Riyaz Bhatkal, who is based in Pakistan, as well as other operatives within India.

The IM had plotted multiple attacks across the country, with Hyderabad being a primary target.

He was arrested in 2013 and sentenced to life imprisonment by a Delhi court in October 2023.

Following his sentencing, he was transferred to Cherlapally prison in November to serve his sentence related to cases in Telangana.

2013 Dilshuknagar bomb blasts

On February 21, 2013, two bomb blasts occurred in the Dilsukhnagar area of Hyderabad, India, resulting in 18 fatalities and injuring approximately 131 people.

The explosions took place in a crowded shopping area, with the first bomb detonating at around 7:02 PM near Anand Tiffins, followed by a second blast two minutes later near the Dilsukhnagar bus stand, close to the Venkatadri Theatre.

The bombs were identified as Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) packed with iron nails, bolts, and ammonium nitrate, designed to maximize casualties.

Investigations revealed that the explosives were placed on bicycles parked at the blast sites. CCTV footage captured five individuals who were believed to have planted the bombs.

Key figures of the Indian Mujahideen including Yasin Bhatkal, were arrested and later sentenced to death for their roles in the bombings. In December 2016, a special court sentenced Bhatkal and four others to death for waging war against the nation and for other charges related to the blasts.