Dilshuknagar blasts: Nine years on, memory of blast fades away

By Siddhant Thakur

Hyderabad: February 21, 2022 marks the ninth anniversary of the Dilsukhnagar bomb blasts. Since then, businesses around the area recount the incident and remarked that somehow, they are able to move on from the trauma.

Pavan, who runs a gents apparel store located in front of the 107 bus stop where one of the blasts occurred recounts the dreaded day.

“The front glass of my shop broke and the blast had a negative impact on my business and it lasted for a year as people were scared to come to the area. It isn’t of much relevance now though,” he adds.

Pushpa Rani, the owner of a ladies’ apparel store nearby says, “Incidents like these have become common these days and we will continue our business as long as things are okay and if things worsen, we will leave and find employment elsewhere.”

The Dilshuknagar blasts:

The two bombs exploded on February 21, 2013, in Dilsukhnagar, which is a crowded shopping area. The first bomb exploded at around 7 pm at an eatery A1 Mirchi, beside Anand tiffin center and the second bomb went off a mere few minutes later at the aforementioned bus stop.

18 deaths and 131 injuries were reported. It should be noted that five terrorists were convicted of the twin blasts on December 13, 2016.

Currently, the businesses have drastically changed in Disukhnagar since the blast took place. Most of the shops have gone out of business or have shifted from the area.