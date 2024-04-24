Hyderabad man sentenced to life for repeatedly raping sister

Hyderabad: An Additional metropolitan-cum-special fast track court on Tuesday sentenced a 31-year-old man from Langar Houz to life in prison for repeatedly raping his younger sister. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

However, the survivor and her family members did not cooperate with the prosecution and turned hostile. The court based its verdict on DNA evidence and other scientific tests.

The victim, who was studying in class VII at the time, became pregnant due to the repeated assaults. The family sought legal help, and the Telangana High Court allowed the termination of the pregnancy.

The incident came to light in May 2021 when the girl’s pregnancy was discovered. Her mother filed a police complaint, leading to the man’s arrest and a rape case being registered against him.

The DNA test of the terminated foetus matched the accused brother, confirming his actions. The court’s decision to allow the termination was critical in providing evidence for the case, according to Additional Public Prosecutor A Ram Reddy.