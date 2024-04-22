Ram Charan’s salary per movie increased, he is now charging Rs…

Hyderabad: Tollywood sensation Ram Charan is making waves once again, this time not just for his upcoming projects but also for his hefty paycheck. After the global success of “RRR,” which clinched an Oscar for Best Original Song, Ram Charan’s star power is soaring to new heights.

The actor is currently gearing up for director Shankar’s highly anticipated film ‘Game Changer,’ where he stars alongside Kiara Advani. The filming is reportedly in the final stages. Additionally, he recently announced another venture under Mythri Movie Makers, directed by Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame, set to commence filming post-June.

However, what’s grabbing headlines now is the substantial increase in Ram Charan’s remuneration.

Ram Charan’s Remuneration Per Movie

According to a latest report in Telugu Cinema, the actor’s fee has been hiked by Rs 30 crore for his next venture.

For Game Changer, Ram Charan is set to pocket between Rs 95 to 100 crores, while for #RC16, he is anticipated to rake in a whopping Rs 125 to 130 crores, solidifying his position as one of the highest-paid actors in Tollywood.

Joining the league of top-paid actors in the South alongside stalwarts like Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun, and Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s ascent to the pinnacle of success seems unstoppable.

Game Changer, a political action thriller produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, is creating quite a buzz. With a budget of Rs 400 crores, the film is slated to hit screens in September.