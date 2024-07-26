Liquor outlets in Hyderabad to be shut for Bonalu Festival

Hyderabad: In view of the Mahankali Bonalu Festival, all liquor shops, including non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, and restaurants, shall not sell or serve liquor across Hyderabad. Shops in the South East Zone will remain shut for 24 hours while shops in the South West Zone will remain closed for the next two days, starting at 6 am on July 28.

The South East Zone includes areas such as Chandrayangutta and Bandlaguda, while the South Zone encompasses Charminar, Kamatipura, Hussaini Alam, Falaknuma, Moghalpura, Chaytinaka, Shali Banda, and Mirchowk.

Commissioner of police K Sreenivasa Reddy, said in a press release, “In exercise of the power vested in me under Section 20, Telangana Exercise Act, (Act No. 06 of 1974) I hereby order all Toddy/wine shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs, and other establishments selling or serving liquor shall remain closed.”