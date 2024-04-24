Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shoaib Ibrahim confirmed; see full list

Mumbai: The excitement is building as one of the most-watched stunt-based reality shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, gears up to begin soon. Insider sources reveal that the show’s makers have already locked in the contestants, and the visa process for them has also commenced.

Shoaib Ibrahim Confirmed?

Speculations surrounding TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s participation in the show have been doing rounds for a while now. However, his wife Dipika Kakar hinted at his involvement in her latest vlog leaving fans excited.

Shoaib Ibrahim, renowned for his roles in Sasural Simar Ka and Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey, has previously showcased his skills in dance reality shows like Nach Baliye 8 and Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 11, where he emerged as the runner-up. He enjoys massive fan following on YouTube and Instagram.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants Names

Here’s confirmed contestants list —

Abhishek Kumar

Samarth Jurel

Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia

Gashmeer Mahajani

Sumona Chakravarti

Aditi Sharma

Here’s list of tentative participants —

Mannara Chopra

Manisha Rani

Abhishek Malhan

Elvish Yadav

Ankita Lokhande

Neil Bhatt

Manasvi Mamgai

Jiya Shankar

Vivek Dahiya

Helly Shah

Khanzaadi

The shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is slated to kick off in May. According to a recent report by Indian Express, the upcoming season will be filmed in Romania. While other locations like Thailand, Bulgaria, and Georgia were considered, Romania emerged as the final choice for this adrenaline-pumping adventure.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.